Shepard was not targeted in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Cowboys.

The Giants had 48 pass attempts between Eli Manning and Daniel Jones on Sunday, but Shepard still saw zero action on his nine offensive snaps. The 28-year-old was significant behind No. 3 wideout Bennie Fowler (50 snaps and five receptions for 40 yards) but was clearly ahead of Cody Core, who was limited to special teams. Shepard's outlook seems unlikely to change against a quality Bills defense in Week 2.

