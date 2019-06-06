Giants' Russell Shepard: Looking healthy
Shepard has been participating in team drills during spring workouts.
Before re-signing with the Giants in March, Shepard missed the final two games of the 2018 season with an ankle injury. It doesn't seem as if the receiver's rehab extended into OTAs, though. In advance of training camp, Shepard is looking to win one of the final roster spots at receiver under Sterling Shepard (wrist) and Golden Tate.
