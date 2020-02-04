Giants' Russell Shepard: Minimal usage before injury in 2019
Shepard (foot) caught three of eight targets for 25 yards over three games in 2019.
Shepard sustained a foot sprain in Week 3 and ended up spending the rest of the year on injured reserve. The 29-year-old had minimal fantasy value anyway, especially after rookie Darius Slayton took over a starting role. Shepard is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, and even if he re-signs in the Big Apple, he'll need other receivers to get injured to have fantasy relevance.
