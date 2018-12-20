Shepard (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Shepard was in attendance for the session, but was relegated to working out on the side on a stationary bike. The wideout's back-to-back absences from practice to begin the week have him trending in the wrong direction heading into Sunday's game in Indianapolis. Odell Beckham (quadriceps) was also a spectator for Thursday's practice and may be in line for a third consecutive absence this weekend, potentially leaving the Giants shorthanded at receiver.

