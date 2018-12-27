Shepard (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Shepard has yet to practice since hurting his ankle Week 15, missing out on additional opportunities to impress the Giants brass with Odell Beckham (quadriceps) sidelined. In the first two games sans Beckham, though, Shepard hauled in just three of his eight targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, so he wasn't exactly efficient with looks prior to the injury. Friday's practice report will impart whether Shepard has a chance to return Sunday against the Cowboys.

