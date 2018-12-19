Shepard (ankle) won't take part in Wednesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Both Shepard and Odell Beckham (quadriceps) appear in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Colts, which prompted the Giants to activate Cody Latimer () from injured reserve to provide the team with another healthy body at receiver. Shepard, who had started the past two games while Beckham was sidelined, didn't draw significant volume in either contest, hauling in three of eight targets for 39 yards and a score. The Giants should have a better read on Shepard's Week 16 outlook based on what he's able to do in practice Thursday and/or Friday.

