Giants' Russell Shepard: Not seen practicing Tuesday
Shepard (neck) was not seen participating in the portion of practice that was open to the media Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Shepard, whose role in the Giants' offense has steadily grown over the last couple of weeks, was listed as a limited participant Monday, and it looks like his status will be downgraded to a non-participant Tuesday. With the Giants facing a short week, it looks like Shepard could be in danger of missing Thursday's home game against the Eagles should he not be able to practice again Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...
-
Experts: Worried about Kamara?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six big Fantasy issues...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed: Kamara takes backseat
Missed Monday Night Football? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need to know from...