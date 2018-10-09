Shepard (neck) was not seen participating in the portion of practice that was open to the media Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Shepard, whose role in the Giants' offense has steadily grown over the last couple of weeks, was listed as a limited participant Monday, and it looks like his status will be downgraded to a non-participant Tuesday. With the Giants facing a short week, it looks like Shepard could be in danger of missing Thursday's home game against the Eagles should he not be able to practice again Wednesday.