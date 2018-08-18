Shepard is dealing with a dislocated finger, The Athletic's Dan Duggan reports.

The finger injury that forced Shepard to leave Friday's preseason win over the Lions has officially been diagnosed as a dislocation, which shouldn't ultimately keep him sidelined for long. He'll hope to be ready in time for next Friday's preseason contest against the Jets as he battles for a depth role at wide receiver behind Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Cody Latimer.

