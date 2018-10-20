Shepard (neck) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Falcons, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Shepard was limited at practice throughout the week after sitting out last Thursday's loss to the Eagles. If he is unable to go the Giants will only have three healthy receivers in Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard, and Bennie Fowler, as Jawill Davis (concussion) has been ruled out.