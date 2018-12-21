Giants' Russell Shepard: Out for Week 16
Shepard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Shepard was unable to practice all week because of his injury, and he will not play in Week 16 as a result. Shepard was on the field for over 50 percent of the Giants' offensive plays last week, so his absence will open up some opportunities for his fellow receivers. Those snaps figure to be allocated in some fashion to Bennie Fowler, the returning Cody Latimer, Corey Coleman, and Jawill Davis.
