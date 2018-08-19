Giants' Russell Shepard: Practicing Sunday
Shepard (finger) participated in Sunday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear whether Shepard participated in a full capacity just two days after dislocating his finger, but the fact that he was out on the practice field is a great sign for the wideout. Even if he was limited, the injury likely isn't anything too serious for Shepard moving forward.
