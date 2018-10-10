Shepard (neck) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Eagles.

Shepard was limited at Monday's practice and then held out entirely Tuesday and Wednesday. His absence shouldn't have much impact on the New York offense, considering Cody Latimer and Jawill Davis are both healthy. It's unclear which of the two will get playing time alongside Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard in three-wide formations.

