Giants' Russell Shepard: Scores 51-yard TD
Shepard caught both of his targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 31-22 preseason opening win over the Jets.
Shepard got free on a second-quarter slant and took it 51 yards to the house. With Golden Tate suspended to start the regular season and Sterling Shepard battling a fractured thumb, Russell has an opportunity to not only lock down a roster spot but be a sizable contributor when the games start to count.
