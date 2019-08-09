Shepard caught both of his targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 31-22 preseason opening win over the Jets.

Shepard got free on a second-quarter slant and took it 51 yards to the house. With Golden Tate suspended to start the regular season and Sterling Shepard battling a fractured thumb, Russell has an opportunity to not only lock down a roster spot but be a sizable contributor when the games start to count.