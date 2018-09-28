Shepard is expected to replace Cody Latimer (knee) as the No. 3 wide receiver for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The matchup may be enticing, but the No. 3 role doesn't mean much in this offense, even with tight end Evan Engram (knee) also ruled out. Latimer has five targets on 131 snaps, and Shepard has drawn one look on 10 snaps.