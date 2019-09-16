Giants' Russell Shepard: Snags two passes
Shepard caught two of three targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Bills.
Shepard played 41 of 70 offensive snaps (59 percent) since Sterling Shepard was out with a concussion, but he couldn't turn the opportunity into anything relevant. He was out-produced by TJ Jones (3-38-1) and Cody Core (3-28-0), although both played less snaps. Still, Shepard could see his role increased even more if Cody Latimer (concussion) can't play Week 3 versus the Buccaneers.
