Shepard will enter the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Redskins with Odell Beckham (quadriceps) inactive.

Though Shepard will slot in at wideout alongside Sterling Shepard on the Giants' opening snap, the former isn't a lock to be featured in two or three-receiver formations throughout the contest. Bennie Fowler has played more snaps than Russell Shepard in each of the past five games and may represent a safer bet to produce sans Beckham, though none of the Giants' depth wideouts represent high-percentage fantasy plays. Expect Sterling Shepard, tight end Evan Engram and running back Saquon Barkley to draw the overwhelming share of quarterback Eli Manning's passes on the day.