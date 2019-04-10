Giants' Russell Shepard: Staying with Giants
Shepard (ankle) is re-signing with the Giants on a one-year contract, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Shepard played more snaps on special teams (203) than offense (183) in 2018, catching 10 of 19 targets for 188 yards and two touchdowns. His value on special teams gives him a decent shot to stick on the 53-man roster for another season, and he might even compete with Corey Coleman, Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler for the No. 3 spot at wide receiver. It's unclear if Shepard has made a full recovery from the ankle injury that held him out for the final two weeks of 2018.
