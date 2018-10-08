Giants' Russell Shepard: Three catches Sunday
Shepard hauled in three of his four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
Shepard looks to be moving his way into the Giant's passing game more and more as the weeks go on, but he is still a clear No. 3 behind Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard. He still doesn't have much fantasy value, and he likely only will should either of the top two options suffer an injury.
