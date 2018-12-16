Giants' Russell Shepard: Wildly inefficient in loss to Titans
Shepard caught two of nine targets, collecting 37 receiving yards during Sunday's 17-0 loss to Tennessee.
Shepard has struggled mightily efficiency-wise over the past two weeks, hauling in just four of his 15 targets with Odell Beckham Jr. (quad) out of the lineup, compared to a catch rate of 68.4 percent through Week 13. The absence of OBJ has helped bolster Shepard's involvement in the passing game somewhat -- 7.5 targets per game over the past two weeks, 6.3 season average prior -- but that uptick in volume has failed to cultivate fantasy production, as he's gone for single-digits in PPR scoring in both of those outings. The third-year wideout has been anything but explosive of late, failing to exceed 37 receiving yards in seven straight games after five times exceeding 45 yards through his first seven outings of the year. In Week 16, he and the Giants receiving corps will face off against a Colts defense that refused to allow a single Cowboys pass catcher to eclipse 45 receiving yards in its last time out.
More News
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: In line for another start•
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: Hauls in touchdown•
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: Starting for injured Beckham•
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: Hauls in trick play TD in win•
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: Full participant Thursday•
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: Limited in practice again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15