Shepard (neck) is inactive for Monday's game against the Falcons.

Shepard's lack of availability is no surprise, given that he was limited in practice throughout the week after sitting New York's loss to the Eagles in Week 6. In Shepard's absence, expect Bennie Fowler and Quadree Henderson to suit up in three receiver sets alongside Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard.

