Giants' Russell Shepard: Won't play Week 17
Shepard (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Shepard suffered the ankle injury Week 15 against the Titans and will finish 2018 by missing the final two games of the season. He unfortunately couldn't take advantage of the absence of Odell Beckham (quadriceps), who is set to miss the last four games of the year. The 28-year-old caught 10 of 19 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games for the Giants this season.
