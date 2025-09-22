Giants' Russell Wilson: Abysmal showing against Chiefs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson completed 18 of 32 passes for 160 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 22-9 loss to the Chiefs. He added five rushes for 27 yards.
Wilson was unable to replicate his heroics from Week 2, averaging only 5.0 yards per attempt while also throwing an interception deep in Chiefs territory late in the second quarter. That halted the Giants' offensive momentum and set the tone for an abysmal overall showing. Wilson has struggled to move the offense in two of three games this season and will draw another tough assignment in Week 4 against the Chargers.
