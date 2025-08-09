Wilson completed six of seven passes for 28 yards in Saturday's 34-25 preseason win over the Bills.

The veteran quarterback got the start in the Giants' first preseason contest but played only one drive, keeping the ball moving with short passes to his running backs and tight ends to set up a 53-yard Graham Gano field goal. Wilson's reluctance to stretch the field may have been part of a vanilla game plan, but it likely also had something to do with the absence of Malik Nabers (shoulder), Darius Slayton (undisclosed) and Jalin Hyatt from the lineup. It's not clear how much the Giants plan to use Wilson the rest of the preseason, so he may not get any opportunities to build a rapport with Nabers in game action before a Week 1 clash with the Commanders.