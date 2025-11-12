Wilson has lost his grasp on the No. 2 quarterback role to Jameis Winston, who is likely to start Sunday's game against the Packers with Jaxson Dart in the concussion protocol, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka's first major move is the demotion of Wilson, who opened the regular season as New York's starter but was benched in favor of Dart after three games. The 31-year-old veteran played the entire fourth quarter of New York's loss to the Bears in Week 10 after Dart's injury, in which span he orchestrated only one field-goal drive while Chicago scored two unanswered TDs to take the lead. Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that Dart is expected to miss Week 11 while working his way through the concussion protocol, setting the stage for Wilson to take his first offensive snaps of the season.