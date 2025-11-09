Wilson completed three of seven passes for 45 yards and rushed twice for 12 yards after replacing Jaxson Dart (concussion) in the second half of Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.

Wilson entered the game after Dart departed at the end of the third quarter. The Giants got a field goal on Wilson's first drive in the game to take a 20-10 lead, but the Bears responded with a pair of unanswered touchdowns to drop the Giants to 2-8. Wilson would presumably start in Week 11 against the Packers if Dart doesn't clear concussion protocol in time, though the Giants also have Jameis Winston on the roster.