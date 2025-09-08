Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Wilson will start Sunday on the road against Dallas in Week 2, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Wilson struggled significantly in his New York debut versus the Commanders in Week 1, a 21-6 loss in which he completed 17 of 37 pass attempts for 168 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. The veteran did salvage his fantasy performance to some extent, rushing for 44 yards on eight carries. While Daboll said the team doesn't want to make any rash decisions at quarterback, Wilson will certainly need to turn in a better effort sooner rather than later in order to avoid pressure from rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart, or potentially even veteran backup Jameis Winston.