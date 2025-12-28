Giants' Russell Wilson: Emergency No. 3 QB again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson is the Giants' emergency third QB for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Jaxson Dart will thus be backed up by Jameis Winston on Sunday, with Wilson once again set to serve as the team's No. 3 QB in Week 17. Barring an injury to Dart or Winston, that's a role Wilson figures to reprise in next weekend's season finale.
More News
-
Giants' Russell Wilson: Will be emergency QB again Week 16•
-
Giants' Russell Wilson: Emergency QB again•
-
Giants' Russell Wilson: Operating as emergency QB•
-
Giants' Russell Wilson: Set to back up Winston in Week 11•
-
Giants' Russell Wilson: Being demoted to No. 3 QB•
-
Giants' Russell Wilson: Can't hold lead after Dart injury•