default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wilson is the Giants' emergency third QB for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Jaxson Dart will thus be backed up by Jameis Winston on Sunday, with Wilson once again set to serve as the team's No. 3 QB in Week 17. Barring an injury to Dart or Winston, that's a role Wilson figures to reprise in next weekend's season finale.

More News