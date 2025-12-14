default-cbs-image
Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders, but he will be available as the emergency third quarterback, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson has bounced between being the backup and third quarterback in New York, depending on the health of Jaxson Dart. With both Dart and Jameis Winston ready to suit up Sunday, Wilson will be inactive against the Commanders.

