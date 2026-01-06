Wilson said Monday that he intends to continue playing next season, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

It was a rough campaign for Wilson, who joined the Giants on a one-year contract in March and was New York's starting QB to begin the campaign. The veteran signal-caller ended up lasting just three weeks as the starter, struggling mightily in Week 1 (against Washington) and Week 3 (against Kansas City) around a throwback Week 2 performance versus Dallas during which he threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns. Ironically, Wilson shared Monday that he actually suffered a Grade 2 hamstring tear on the final play of practice the Friday prior to the game against the Cowboys, per Hughes, making his monster performance all the more remarkable. Ultimately, Wilson appeared in just three more games following his demotion, completing four of nine passes for 53 yards and rushing twice for 12 yards in a backup role behind rookie Jaxson Dart before falling to the No. 3 QB slot (behind Dart and Jameis Winston) late in the campaign. Wilson is slated to be a free agent, and while his options are very limited if he wants to have a chance to earn a starting role, there are a few NFL teams with shaky enough QB rooms to potentially give him that opportunity, though he may end up having to settle for a backup position.