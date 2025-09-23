Giants' Russell Wilson: Heading to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
With the Giants planning to start Jaxson Dart at quarterback Sunday against the Chargers, Wilson will head to the bench, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Wilson had a huge Week 2 against the Cowboys, throwing for 450 yards and three touchdowns, but he's been abysmal outside of that contest. In his two other starts, Wilson has completed just 50.7 percent of his passes and averaged 4.8 yards per attempt with zero touchdowns. Wilson will serve as the Giants' QB2 behind Dart against the Chargers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports, as Jameis Winston will remain the third quarterback.
