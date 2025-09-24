Giants coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Wilson will operate as the backup to Jaxson Dart for the rest of the season, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Wilson heads to the bench after three starts, and the team isn't leaving the door open for any further changes under center with Dart now in the No. 1 position. Daboll said Wilson as a "pro" about his being benched. While New York hasn't mentioned the possibility of any future trade, Wilson's presence is somewhat redundant for the team due to the presence of Jameis Winston in the No. 3 role. After an awful start to the year though, aside from his huge Week 2 production versus the Cowboys, it's unclear whether even quarterback-needy teams around the league will express much interest in Wilson's availability.