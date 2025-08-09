Giants' Russell Wilson: In line to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson is slated to start Saturday's preseason opener against the Bills, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports.
Per Stapleton , rookie QB Jaxson Dart is on track to see his share of snaps in his professional debut Saturday, with Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito also in the mix to see playing time versus Buffalo. At this stage, Wilson remains on track to be the Giants' starting signal caller in Week 1, when they face the Commanders on the road.
