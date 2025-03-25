The Giants and Wilson agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Giants have been in search of a new starting quarterback since moving on from Daniel Jones last season, and Wilson seemingly will be the choice for them, at least initially in 2025, even with fellow offseason signing Jameis Winston on the roster and the draft still to come. Wilson will receive $10.5 million guaranteed upon signing with the potential to make $21 million this season. In 11 regular-season appearances (all starts) in his only campaign with the Steelers in 2024, he completed 214 of 336 passes (63.7 percent) for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions, had 43 carries for 155 yards and two more TDs and fumbled five times (four lost).