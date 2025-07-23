default-cbs-image
Giants coach Brian Daboll confirmed Wednesday that Wilson is the team's starting quarterback, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Wilson, 36, took first-team reps throughout the offseason program and will continue to do so in training camp. Daboll's comments Wednesday suggest Jameis Winston and first-round pick Jaxon Dart are competing for the No. 2 QB spot rather than making any push for Wilson's place atop the depth chart. There's nonetheless a decent chance that Dart and/or Winston makes starts at some point this year, in part because the Giants aren't expected to field a strong team. They'll play six of their first eight games against 2024 playoff participants, including Week 1 at Washington and Weeks 6 and 8 against the Eagles.

