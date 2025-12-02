Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive but operating as the Giants' emergency third quarterback in Monday night's matchup with the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Wilson will be inactive for the first time this season as Jaxson Dart returns from a two-game absence following a concussion, reclaiming the starting role while Jameis Winston serves as his top backup. Wilson will only be able to enter the contest if both Dart and Winston are removed from the game.