Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that Wilson will take the team's first-team reps to begin spring OTAs and is expected to start Week 1, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Wilson remains in relatively clear position to kick off the 2025 regular season under center for New York after inking a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the team in March. The Giants' offseason approach is shaping up to be far less of a quarterback competition than the selection of Jaxon Dart in the first round of April's draft, at 25th overall, might indicate. Carroll speculates that Wilson's one-year deal positions him as a clear 'bridge' quarterback for 2025, Jameis Winston's a two-year contract gives New York another established veteran as starter insurance for 2025, and a player capable of acting as either competition or a backup for Dart down the line. If Wilson is able to capably pilot Daboll's offense and keep New York relatively competitive, at least in line with expectations, he figures to retain a strong grip on the No. 1 gig, but it also wouldn't take more than a handful of early-season duds for pressure to mount.