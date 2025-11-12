Giants interim coach Mike Kafka said Wednesday that Wilson is "going to be the backup" behind Jameis Winston during Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Wilson has been overtaken by Winston as the No. 2 quarterback in New York, but he'll get a chance to handle backup duties versus Green Bay in Week 11 with Jaxson Dart (concussion) expected to sit out the contest. Kafka said Wilson remains "a crucial part of our offense," but once Dart has returned to full health, the veteran signal-caller will likely be relegated to emergency No. 3 quarterback duties.