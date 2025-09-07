Wilson completed 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 21-6 loss to the Commanders. He also rushed eight times for 44 yards.

Wilson had just 58 yards on 15 first-half pass attempts, and he wasn't significantly more efficient after halftime, finishing the game with just 4.5 yards per pass attempt while the Giants failed to score a touchdown. He didn't get much help from the running game behind a poor offensive line, as Wilson led the team in rushing yards while Tyrone Tracy, Devin Singletary and Cam Skattebo combined to rush for only 30 yards on 15 carries. If Wilson doesn't improve in Week 2 against the Cowboys, it may not be long until the Giants turn to rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart over the declining veteran.