Giants' Russell Wilson: Throws INT on Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson completed four of seven passes for 108 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in the Giants' 31-12 exhibition win over the Jets on Saturday.
After sitting out the preseason opener, Wilson made the start for the G-Men in this one and played a couple series. His interception looked like a miscommunication between Wilson and his receiver down the field. Wilson is expected to open the season as the Giants' starting quarterback, but first-round rookie Jaxson Dart has looked tremendous this preseason and is a good bet to make rookie-year starts. Wilson is not an attractive fantasy quarterback option in 12-team leagues.
