Wilson completed 30 of 41 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 40-37 overtime loss to the Cowboys. He added 23 yards on three carries.

The 36-year-old quarterback nearly set a new career high in passing yards at 454, but his final completion of the day went for minus-four yards to Devin Singletary. Wilson's lone turnover then came on his next pass attempt, leading to Brandon Aubrey's game-winning field goal in OT. Most of that volume went to Malik Nabers (9-167-2 on 13 targets) and Wan'Dale Robinson (8-142-1 on 10 targets), as Wilson quickly erased memories of his rough Week 1 debut with the Giants, although the final result was the same. 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart was under center for a few snaps but didn't attempt a pass, and the veteran's massive numbers likely bought him a little more job security, although a transition to the rookie seems inevitable at some point this season. Wilson will face what should be a much tougher test in Week 3 against Kansas City.