Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that it's still to be determined whether Wilson and the rest of the starters will suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Bills, but that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will play, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Wilson, who is entering his age-37 season as the Giants' clear starting quarterback after inking a one-year deal with the team, is essentially a known commodity under center, and with top wideouts Malik Nabers (shoulder/toe) and Wan'Dale Robinson (leg) both managing injuries, the team may not see much incentive in having the veteran signal-caller take the field this early in the preseason. The Bills starters will take the field Saturday, though, with the exception of Josh Allen being replaced by backup Mitchell Trubisky under center. Geoff Magliocchetti of SI.com reports that Wilson has made a strong impression early in training camp, especially in having fostered strong relationships with his new teammates.