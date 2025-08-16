Wilson is warming up and appears to be in line to start Saturday's preseason game against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson is warming up alongside wide receivers Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton (undisclosed) and Jalin Hyatt (undisclosed), who all look set to join him on the field Saturday, though Malik Nabers (toe/shoulder) is dressed in street clothes. Wilson completed six of seven passes for 28 yards during New York's preseason opener against the Bills, and he'll now work to demonstrate consistency again against the Jets' stout secondary.