Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive and serving as New York's emergency third quarterback in Sunday's matchup against Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

This will be the third straight game in which Wilson is the Giants' emergency quarterback. New York appears set on having Jaxson Dart behind center on gamedays with Jameis Winston as his backup. Wilson will be eligible to play Sunday only if both Dart and Winston have to exit due to injury, illness or ejection.