Giants' Ryan Anderson: Inks deal with Giants

Anderson signed an undisclosed contract with the Giants on Sunday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Anderson was able to earn his contract with the Giants following a tryout with the team at rookie minicamp. The Rutgers product was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2017 and is the program's all time single-season punt average leader (44.4). Anderson will battle for the punter spot with incumbent Riley Dixon.

Our Latest Stories