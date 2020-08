Connelly (knee) has been cleared to participate in the start of training camp, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Connelly tore his ACL last September, but it looks like his health is back up to par just in time for training camp. He recorded 19 tackles (nine solo), one sack and two interceptions in just four games as a rookie last season before suffering the injury. Barring any setbacks, he projects to be in the linebacker rotation for the Giants in 2020.