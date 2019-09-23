Connelly finished Sunday's 32-31 win over the Buccaneers with seven tackles (two solo) and an interception.

The fourth-quarter interception was the first of Connelly's career. Unfortunately, it did not result in points for the Giants after quarterback Daniel Jones fumbled on the second play from scrimmage following the turnover. Still, Connelly's play versus Tampa Bay provided much reason for optimism and should mean more snaps for the 23-year-old in the weeks to come. Against the Bucs, he played 71 snaps on defense and six more on special teams.