Connelly is expected to draw the start at inside linebacker versus Washington on Sunday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Connelly's increased defensive opportunity comes with Tae Davis (concussion) and Alec Ogletree (hamstring) both ruled out for Week 4. The rookie fifth-round pick played 71 snaps (92 percent) on defense Week 3 and looks rimed for a similar role against Washington.

