Giants' Ryan Connelly: Heads to Big Apple

The Giants selected Connelly in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 143rd overall.

The Wisconsin product took on a starting role as a senior and earned Third-Team All-Big Ten honors by racking up 89 tackles and 3.0 sacks for the Badgers. He has respectable athleticism for a linebacker and has similar physical tools to Jake Ryan. The Giants' lack of depth and talent at inside linebacker could lead to Connelly seeing the field sooner than expected.

