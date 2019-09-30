Giants' Ryan Connelly: May have season-ending injury
The Giants believe Connelly suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's win over the Redskins, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Connelly will undergo additional tests Monday, but the Giants are preparing to finish the season without their rookie linebacker. He's been a major contributor for the Giants' defense, making 20 tackles, a sack, two pass breakups and two interceptions through his first four NFL games. If the results show a torn ACL, Connelly's season will be over.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...