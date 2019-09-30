The Giants believe Connelly suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's win over the Redskins, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Connelly will undergo additional tests Monday, but the Giants are preparing to finish the season without their rookie linebacker. He's been a major contributor for the Giants' defense, making 20 tackles, a sack, two pass breakups and two interceptions through his first four NFL games. If the results show a torn ACL, Connelly's season will be over.