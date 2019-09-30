Play

The Giants placed Connelly (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Pat Leonard of NY Daily Sports reports.

Connelly suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's win over Washington. The rookie fifth-round pick showed well across three starts, and he'll now work to return to full health before the 2020 season. In Connelly's absence, Tae Davis (concussion) is a candidate to receive increased opportunity on defense when healthy.

